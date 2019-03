KUALA LUMPUR: Police have not discounted the possibility of more people being arrested over the dumping of toxic waste in Sungei Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said investigators also believe that the nine suspects nabbed over the case on Sunday are directly involved. He said several of them also had past criminal records.

However, he said police are focusing primarily on solving the river pollution case.

“The suspects are working with certain companies and a few are involved in some criminal elements but our priority is to investigate the river pollution. We have obtained a six-day remand order against them. Investigations are intensely ongoing,” he said.

Over 2,800 people including students took ill after inhaling noxious gasses following the contamination of the river over a week ago. The incident also prompted the closure of 111 schools.

Tonnes of soil and silt contaminated with poisonous substances were excavated and removed in efforts to clean up the affected river.