More assets related to 1MDB case to be seized - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are expected to confiscate more assets related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) case following the testimony by lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, who is former 1MDB general counsel.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the assets concerned would be forfeited to the government through a court process.

“Jasmine Loo is still in police custody at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department for investigation involving money laundering,” he said after launching the PDRM Madani Ride and Ipoh Super Bike Club (ISBC) in conjunction with the 216th Police Day and National Month at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre here today.

Razarudin also said Loo would be handed over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after the police had completed their investigation.

Loo, who is a former 1MDB group strategic executive director, is believed to have been part of fugitive businessman Jho Low’s inner circle and possessed information regarding 1MDB.