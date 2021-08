JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) will increase the capacity of the Covid-19 ward at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) to 44 beds, from 28 beds currently.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pix), through a post on his Twitter account, said that the facility of the tent in front of the HSL Emergency and Trauma Department would also be improved.

“The capacity of the cluster hospitals in Mersing and Kota Tinggi will also be maximised,” he said.

He said this after a Facebook user claimed that HSI lacked the capacity to accommodate Covid-19 patients, forcing patients to sleep in chairs in a tent, which went viral on social media.

On April 2 last year, HSI was reported to have set up a closed air-conditioned tent in front of the Emergency and Trauma Department to improve the Covid-19 screening centre.

The centre, which was dubbed ‘Covid-19 Camp’, was set up in an effort to reduce the risk of infection between hospital staff and patients.

Meanwhile, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, summoned JKNJ director, Dr Aman Rabu, to the palace over the viral video claiming that HSI lacked the capacity to accommodate patients.

Through a post on his Twitter, Tunku Ismail said he would obtain a more complete report on the matter, and take appropriate action.

“I have summoned the JKNJ director for an audience. Tomorrow (today) I will get a complete report, and will take the appropriate action,” he said.

Johor recorded 1,425 new cases yesterday, bringing the total Covid-19 infections in the state to 109,337, with 1,303 deaths. — Bernama