More Bersatu MPs may rejoin PH: Salahuddin

PETALING JAYA: More Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) members of Parliament are expected to return to Pakatan Harapan (PH) after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was nominated as the coalition’s prime minister candidate.

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said he did not rule out the possibility but it was up to the former Bersatu chairman and those who supported him.

“It is the duty of Tun’s colleagues in Bersatu to support Tun. I think more from among them will join PH due to Tun’s return as Prime Minister candidate,” he told reporters on arrival at Eastin Hotel here to attend a PH meeting today.

He was commenting on whether Bersatu had stated its intention to rejoin PH after Dr Mahathir issued a statement this morning that he was confident of garnering the confidence of the majority of Dewan Rakyat members and was prepared to be nominated as the eight Prime Minister.

He also said he had met PH leaders this morning with PH issuing a statement that the coalition is giving its full support to Dr Mahathir.

Salahuddin however was not sure whether Bersatu would rejoin PH as a component party or whether its members would join PH by joining any PH component parties.

“We will talk later but the important thing is that we have the numbers to support the leadership of Tun,” he said. - Bernama