More Chinese firms show interest to invest in Malaysia: Deputy Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The on-going US-China trade war has spurred interest among Chinese companies to invest in Malaysia, says International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming (pix).

“With the Prime Minister’s recent visit to China, Malaysia has seen a significant increase in the interest expressed by Chinese companies to invest in Malaysia.

“I would say that Malaysia could potentially benefit in terms of being able to attract more Chinese investors to come to the country as a strategic location in Southeast Asia for Chinese investors,” he said.

Ong was speaking to reporters after the 4th Joint Cooperation Council meeting on Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) and China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park (CMQIP) here today. — Bernama