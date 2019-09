GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has called on more collaboration between Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and the private sector in research and promotion of commercial products.

Chow said organisations such as the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) should take the initiative to help develop USM’s strong base in research and help commercialise it for mutual benefit.

Penang will gain from this, Chow said after launching the FMM-USM CEO Forum here today. FMM is also celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Among those present were FMM northern branch chairman Datuk Dr Ooi Eng Hock, USM pro-chancellor Tan Sri Mustafa Mansur, USM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Asma Ismail and Top Glove Corporation executive chairman and founder Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai.

“USM can help with its research while the private sector drives the commercial value. We can help market more products from the Malaysian patents,“ he said.

Earlier, Asma said USM is endearing itself to the private sector by listening to what the industry needs in terms of jobs so there would be no mismatch of skills in areas such as manufacturing.

Towards this end, she said USM has incorporated Industrial Revolution 4.0 into its syllabus.

She urged the Education Ministry to equip primary and secondary school students with the basic skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.