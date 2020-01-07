More conducive living in Bukit Gasing; DAP representative

PETALING JAYA: Major changes are underway to address the problems faced by the residents of the Bukit Gasing constituency. When the proposed local plans are approved, the state constituency in Selangor with 44,000 voters can look forward to more conducive living.

The Pakatan Harapan (DAP) representative for N.34 Bukit Gasing, Rajiv Rishyakaran, has planned for Petaling Jaya to be a pedestrian-friendly city.

“Basically, walking from building to building is not very conducive as we speak,“ said and the second-term member of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly.

His draft to transform Section 13 includes improving pedestrian linkages and re-engineering of the roads to improve sidewalks.

“I want to advocate pedestrianisation so it’ll be easy to walk all over, say Section 13,“ he said. “At present, I think most people would say this is not impossible, unlike in India, but it is still not like Singapore.

“When the drains are underground, we will get more space to have larger walkaways. In that way it could reduce the number of car users.”

The transformation plan has Rajiv working hand in hand with the Transport Ministry to increase the number of buses to enhance trip frequency, reliability and availability.

Bukit Gasing is a Chinese urban majority constituency with 43,539 voters according to the 2018 electoral, out of which 67% are Chinese, 16% Indians and 14% Malays. It covers PJ Sections 1, 1A, 5 to 13, parts of Section 14, 15-18, and 52.

On the large number of roadside hawkers, many of whom are unlicensed, he plans to relocate them and is working on getting them legal permits.

“These kinds of things take time and we have quite a number of hawkers,” he said on his plan to help the B40 group. “We are exploring how we can provide opportunities to these people who mostly have no other means of income and who provide convenience in terms of easy access to food.”

In the meantime, he is working with the Petaling Jaya mayor in setting up drinking water fountains at parks to reduce plastic use and minimise litter.

“We have about 40 parks and playgrounds, two of which are football fields and are often littered with used plastic water bottles,“ he said.

Having shared his plans, he urged the residents of Petaling Jaya to share their ideas and feedback via email at rajiv@bukitgasing.my