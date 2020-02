PETALING JAYA: Opinions are split on the viability of a unity or a bipartisan government to be led by Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

However, those who agreed with this proposal said it should be the last option.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Jeniri Amir said a government that goes across party lines would not be able to promise stability, and this could affect the country’s economy badly.

He explained there would be too many MPs and parties with differing views and ideologies to please and make decisions.

“Even with just four parties under Pakatan Harapan (PH) previously, Mahathir has failed to stabilise the coalition. What makes him think he can do a better job with more parties and ideologies involved?

“And then there is the danger that Mahathir will have absolute power, and he will be able to decide unilaterally who joins his Cabinet, whoever he feels suits his thinking and ideology,” he added.

Jeniri was commenting on Mahathir’s special address to the nation on Wednesday that he would try to establish an administration that does not favour any party.

He pointed out that a non-partisan government was against democratic principles and that elections would also become meaningless.

There will no longer be check and balance in Parliament as there is no clear opposition to take up this role, he added.

“If the situation calls for it, a fresh election should be held as a worst case scenario, instead of a one-man show controlling the Parliament and government,” he said.

Director of Asia Institute Tasmania Prof Dr James Chin said while Malaysia has not had a non-partisan government in the past, the stability of such a government would depend on the majority in Parliament.

At the moment, PH has 92 MPs, Barisan Nasional-PAS has 59, while the other parties and independent MPs make up the remaining 71 seats, although the numbers are expected to change over the course of the week.

“The only difference is that a non-partisan government does not refer to the manifesto, but makes decisions on the basis of national interest,” Chin said.

DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang said while the idea of a national unity government was attractive, it should not be formed based on treachery, corruption, betrayal of the people’s mandate or by promoting national disunity.

He said it would be foolish and short-sighted to establish such an administration by destroying the PH government.

“The ideal way is to build on the PH coalition and convince other political parties and entities to come together in the larger interest of the nation to build a New Malaysia based on the G14 PH mandate.

National Patriot Association president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said a unity government is not be pragmatic.

“It is even undemocratic as he (Mahathir) himself as the prime minister holds the power. In essence, it is autocracy,” he added.