More coop marts to be established to lighten people’s burden

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 (Bernama) -- The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) targets to set up more Coop Marts that offer goods cheaper than the market prices.

Its minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the target to be achieved through the Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (SKM) was in response to the call by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for cooperatives to play a bigger role in helping people cope with the rising cost of living.

“We have set up Coop Mart to market the essential items at lower than the market prices,” he told reporters after launching Koperasi Kipidap here today, with Koperasi Kipidap Malaysia Berhad chairman, Abdul Rani Kulup also present.

Noh said more Coop Marts would be set up in the housing areas in the cities, especially at the People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and low-cost housing schemes for products to be sold at lower prices.

“Currently, we are renovating two places for the Coop Marts in Ampang and Putrajaya respectively, with both being PPR areas.

Noh said the establishment of more Coop Marts was also aimed at helping the members market their products.

So far, Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) has more than 400 shops while there are 2,500 cooperative shops across the country. — Bernama