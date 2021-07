KUALA LUMPUR: The electrical and electronics (E&E) sector and its supply chains, aerospace sector, machinery and equipment (M&E) sector for the production of healthcare and food products as well as the key food and beverage manufacturing companies are now allowed to operate in localities subject to the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Selangor beginning today.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) moved swiftly to implement the decision soonest by convening further discussions with the Finance Minister and the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) after the Cabinet meeting held today.

“This decision demonstrates the importance and significance of these sectors in supporting the production of goods in the global supply chain as well as the critical production of health and food and beverage products in the country,” Miti said in a statement today.

As for aerospace sector, the permission is also given to the maintenance, repair and overhaul sub-sector.

Companies in these sectors can resume operations using the existing Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 approval letter which bears the acronym ‘PKP 3.0’ and dated June 2021 and thereafter.

“Companies are obliged to fully comply with the current standard operating procedures for the manufacturing sector, for the EMCO in Selangor, that include allowed sectors and activities, as well as the need to adhere to the work force capacity at a rate of 60 percent while the remainder 40 percent of employees are to adhere to work from home policy,” it added.

Through the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (PIKAS), which commenced on June 16, 2021, Miti is hopeful that an enhanced and expedited vaccination programme targeted at manufacturing sector workers will serve to protect workers’ health and ensure the nation’s economic sustainability. — Bernama