More EV-related incentives in revised Budget 2023: Nik Nazmi

CYBERJAYA: More electric vehicle (EV)-related incentives are in store in the revised Budget 2023, said Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will table the revised Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 24, 2023.

“The government is looking forward to announcing more EV-related incentives in the revised Budget 2023,” said Nik Nazmi at the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Cyberview Sdn Bhd and Roda Emas Industries Sdn Bhd (REISB) on the development of a smart mobility ecosystem in Cyberjaya, here today.

The then Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz tabled a RM372.3 billion Budget 2023, the largest allocation in Malaysia’s history, on Oct 7, 2022.

Three days later, on Oct 10, Parliament was dissolved to make way for the 15th General Election on Nov 19, 2022.

On Dec 20, Dewan Rakyat unanimously approved the 2023 Mini Budget and the Consolidated Fund (Accountable Expenditure) Bill 2022.

Nik Nazmi said that through incentives provided by the government for EVs in 2022, the number of registered EVs has increased to over 2,000 so far.

He said Malaysia, through the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030, aims to install 10,000 EV charging points by 2025.

“Currently, more than 900 public EV chargers are installed by various charge point operators in Malaysia.

“To support the current and future growth of EVs in terms of charging infrastructure, regulations and standards are being updated to ensure the safety of these premises,” he said.

Nik Nazmi added that the Energy Commission has developed the EV Charging System (EVCS) licence and recommended charge point operators involved in developing infrastructure to charge EVs in the country immediately obtain a valid public licence for the installation of the EV charging system no later than March 31 this year.

In a separate statement, Cyberview and REISB said that the collaboration would leverage each other’s strengths, knowledge, networks, and capabilities in developing a smart mobility ecosystem that is centred on creating and fortifying the EV infrastructure, adoption of electromobility and improving energy management in Cyberjaya.

“The partnership will also see Cyberview and REISB explore potential collaboration for the expansion of EV charging stations and management systems to other strategic locations in Malaysia,” they said. - Bernama