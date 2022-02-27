More evacuations in Kelantan, Terengganu Sunday evening

KUALA LUMPUR: Continous heavy rain in Kelantan and Terengganu has resulted in more people being evacuated to temporary flood relief centres (PPS) in both states as of this evening.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims evacuated rose to 5,722 people from 1,736 families as of 4 pm, compared to 4,335 people from 1,287 families this morning, involving 102 relief centres.

The relief centres are located in eight districts, namely 25 in Setiu, Besut (24), Kemaman (19), Hulu Terengganu (16), Dungun (11), Kuala Nerus (five), Kuala Terengganu (one) and Marang (one).

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the highest number of victims involved evacuees in Kemaman (1,924 people), followed by Setiu (1,039), Hulu Terengganu (1,001), Dungun (804), Besut (709), Kuala Nerus (202), Kuala Terengganu (38) and Marang (five).

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, as of 5 pm, the number of flood evacuees increased to 6,018 people, involving 2,019 families compared to 3,222 from 1,034 families this morning.

Data from the Social Welfare Department Info application showed that 64 relief centres had been opened involving seven districts, namely 16 in Kuala Krai, 15 each in Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah, eight in Jeli, six in Pasir Puteh, three in Machang and one in Kota Bharu. — Bernama