KUANTAN: The stigma associated with police has caused more people to fall victims to frauds via the social media and phone calls.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the victim could avoid suffering huge losses if they lodged a report as soon as possible on calls asking them to pay for various reasons.

“Go to the police immediately upon receiving a call so we can check and confirm ... callers often claimed to be police officers because they want the victims to panic and then follow the instructions to hand over the money they want.

“Come to us. Do not wait until you have become a victim, and although many syndicates have been arrested, there are still those who are being duped, “he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of the duties of the Pahang police chief at the State Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

At the event, Bukit Aman Management Department (Human Resources Policy Division) deputy director Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan was appointed as the 34th Pahang Police Chief, taking over from Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri who was the acting Pahang police chief since June 14.

Mazlan said the public should also take advantage of the police portal http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule which allows them to check bank accounts which are feared involved with fraudulent online transactions.

The public also, he said, must be wise in making a decision especially in obtaining loans to avoid falling prey to unlicensed money lenders or ‘Ah Long’.

“Most of these ‘Ah Long’ advertisements are plastered in various places including on trees, they offer loans but when contacted, they say you must pay for various discharges which are eventually almost or more than the original loan.

“The public have to understand that if the companies are legitimate, they do not paste advertisements on trees. Do not be fooled by it because it involves the family. There there are many other channels they can get loan from,“ he said.

Commenting on the posting of social sites that insulted Prophet Muhammad S.A.W by an individual using the name Wendy Loong, Mazlan said the police were completing its investigation before handing it over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

He also warned social media users against sowing libel or uploading postings that could disrupt public order, as well as not easily sharing or forwarding such postings.

“If there is no validation, there is no need to share the posting. If we are to carry out investigations, we would call everyone involved,“ he said. — Bernama