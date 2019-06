KUALA LUMPUR: More fatalities and accidents were recorded in this year’s Op Selamat in conjunction with Aidilfitri compared to last year, with carelessness of drivers still the major cause of the road accidents, police said.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said 24,461 accident cases were recorded nationwide during the road safety operation from May 18 to June 12 this year compared to 22,411 cases for the same period last year, representing an increase of 2,050 cases.

He told reporters this after a ceremony to honour the best district and state police contingents in the 15th Op Selamat in conjunction with Aidilfitri 2019 at Bukit Aman here today.

Mazlan said the number of road fatalities increased by one to 249 this year.

However, fatal accident cases dropped by three to 232 this year, he said.

“The number of summonses issued for various offences during this Op Selamat increased to 350,537 compared to 343,863 last year,“ he said.

He said motorcyclists accounted for most of the deaths at 158, followed by car users at 60. — Bernama