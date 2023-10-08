More foreign, domestic investments if BN-PH wins in Kelantan

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that is one area BN-PH will focus on, besides the education sector and creating job opportunities for the people of Kelantan.

PASIR PUTEH: The Unity Government has given an assurance that it will attract more foreign and domestic investments to Kelantan if the Barisan Nasional (BN)-Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance wins the Aug 12 state election.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that is one area BN-PH will focus on, besides the education sector and creating job opportunities for the people of Kelantan.

“We will bring more foreign investors to Kelantan and then provide job opportunities.

“We do not want Kelantan folks to be jobless and eventually have to go elsewhere to look for jobs,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this when speaking at the Pasir Puteh BN-PH Machinery and Supporters Gathering at Kampung Pulau Lima Uthmaniyah open hall here yesterday.

Also present were Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Kelantan Umno chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Pasir Puteh UMNO Division chief Datuk Zawawi Othman.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, stressed that Islam is never challenged under the Unity Government.

He said that, instead, allocations for Islamic affairs and institutions continued to increase since the Unity Government ruled the country.

“Since taking over, has Islam been threatened or challenged?

“Instead, there have been more (allocations) compared to the time of the previous three prime ministers,” he said. - Bernama