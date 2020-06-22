More freedom now but need for caution remains

PEOPLE are taking to public places in bigger numbers after restrictions on movements have been eased. From public amenities such as parks and playgrounds to shopping malls, we see people with children in tow turning up in droves.

The pent-up need to be out of their homes is understandable after being holed up in their dwellings during the movement control order. Yet, some are doing that without adequate precautions, thus putting themselves and their families at risk.

While it is neighbourly to mingle with others, we are risking ourselves if we do that without keeping a safe distance and wearing face masks.

There are families who allow their children to play with others without any protection. People who exercise at parks don’t wear masks mainly because they believe the risk of infection is negligible as they are either running or walking at a high pace.

There are possibilities of light-headedness, dizziness, numbness or tingling feelings and shortness of breath as we need to respire more rapidly during our workouts.

Those who have underlying respiratory and cardiovascular conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, bronchitis, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary fibrosis would rather do away with the mask.

Medical experts would rather have them exercising at home than in public parks partly because of this.

The Covid-19 threat is far from over. As long as we have not found a vaccine, we remain vulnerable to the virus.

Threats of a second wave globally demand that we stay vigilant and maintain recommended safe practices while outdoors.

Commercial outlets, especially malls, are diligently adhering to standard operating procedures (SOP) to ensure that we are able to contain the spread of the virus after they are allowed to resume operations.

The authorities, such as police and local councils, conduct regular checks at these places to enforce the rulings put in place. And that is the right thing to do.

Private clubs with sport facilities are also inspected so that the governing rules are not flouted by the operators as well as the users.

Shouldn’t they also ensure that people in non-commercial public areas adhere to the SOP to help us win the war with Covid-19?