More frustration over MySejahtera application

FIRST, let me concur with Arthur Kong (“No help at the MySejahtera helpdesk” in theSun, Letters and Opinion, dated March 17) on his frustration over the MySejahtera application.

I too had written to the MySejahtera helpdesk with some simple questions and all I received was a standard computerised response from mysejahtera1@nacsa.gov.my. But no answers!

A couple of days later, I wrote in again to enquire on the deadline to register warga emas (senior citizens) under phase two of the vaccination programme.

Again, I received the same computerised response – “Thank you for contacting MySejahtera. We apologies for the inconvenience as we are currently experiencing a high surge in traffic in our application....” (Please also note the grammatical error!)

I still did not get any answer to my questions but was told to refer to some link.

On another issue, if the government wants to see an increase in registrations for Covid vaccinations, I would like to suggest that they allow the public an option to choose the type of vaccine they want, be it Pfizer, Sinovac or others.

The rakyat may have their own reason(s) on the choice of vaccine.

It is not difficult to add in a space for choice of vaccine in the application form.

Such a move may boost registration numbers for vaccination.

The government can even charge a small fee for those who want a preference in vaccine.

Patrick Tan