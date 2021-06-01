More grocery delivery services during lockdown

Food delivery services should be stepped up in view of the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 total lockdown.

It is a relief that Foodpanda and Grab Food delivery services are allowed during the total lockdown.

However, their services are limited to mostly restaurants and fast food orders for diners.

All fast food franchises have their own delivery riders who take the order and deliver the food.

Sometimes, due to overwhelming orders, the fast food franchise gives the order to Foodpanda and Grab riders to deliver the food.

Groceries, fresh food and household orders from supermarkets, hypermarkets and mini marts need to be seriously looked into if the movement of people is to be curtailed.

Many people can be seen queueing up at supermarkets and family stores to buy groceries and other essentials.

Though the stores do have social distancing markers and limited in-store numbers of people, there is still a lot of movement in these public places.

It would be in the best interest of everyone if less people are outdoors.

Families need household items and food stuffs to prepare their meals.

Some family stores and small provision shops used to deliver food to households but their services have been dwindling over the years.

With the emergence of hypermarkets and supermarkets, many families are now shopping for groceries in these super stores.

Tesco, Mydin, NSK, Aeon and Giant are some notable supermarkets in Seremban.

Tesco (now known as Lotus) has its own fresh food and grocery delivery service.

The hypermarket has its own website and shoppers can book the time, date of delivery and the food items they need online.

Promotions and catalogue with prices and offers are made online, and so is payment.

It is a very convenient and people-friendly system that has never failed me throughout the MCO lockdown phases.

I do not have to step out of my house, everything is done online and the fresh food, household items and groceries are delivered right to my doorstep.

The only drawback is, due to overwhelming orders, deliveries sometimes take longer than stated.

And the orders can only be delivered according to the available slots, which can be lengthy.

My experience with Tesco shows that it takes about a week for your groceries to be delivered.

Most of the time and date slots were snapped up like candy.

Tesco also has another option for customers who need their groceries or fresh food within the same day or the following day.

Customers can use the “Order & Collect” option, which is done either online or through WhatsApp.

After you have placed the order, Tesco will call or WhatsApp you to come to the store to make payment and collect the items.

At the Tesco information counter you will find your items in a trolley with your name and then you will be directed to an express check out counter to make payment.

Customers will have the least amount of contact with people and everything is done in a few minutes.

However, the second option of Order & Collect is not available for Tesco outlets in Seremban during MCO 3.0.

Only a few Tesco outlets in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur offer this service.

Surprisingly, it was available in Seremban during the first total lockdown.

I have used it and it was very helpful and useful.

Why are other supermarkets and stores not having such delivery services for customers?

Mydin, NSK, Giant, Mini Marts and stores in Seremban should have such delivery services to reduce the number of people crowding and being in close proximity with one another.

Negri Sembilan has seen a surge in cases over the past few days.

Delivery services need to be looked into seriously if movement of people is to be curtailed.