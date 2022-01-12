More illegal immigrants from Myanmar nabbed in Pasir Mas

PASIR MAS: Police arrested another 16 undocumented immigrants from Myanmar who had just entered the country illegally in a raid behind an unnumbered house in Kampung Siram here yesterday.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said a 31-year-old local man, believed to be a member of the human trafficking syndicate was also detained by a team from Pasir Mas CID and Jeram Perdah police personnel at 10.45 pm on Jan 11.

“During the raid, police found the local man along with seven men and nine women hiding behind the house. Further checks found all the Myanmar nationals did not have any valid travel documents and had entered the country through a nearby illegal base,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Nasaruddin said all the Myanmar nationals and the local man who was tested positive for drugs were brought to Pasir Mas district police headquarters for further action.

With the latest arrests, the total number of illegal immigrants from Myanmar held since two days ago is 62 people.

The case will be investigated under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. — Bernama