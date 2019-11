GEORGE TOWN: Penangites have increasingly been adapting to e-wallet payment via the Penang Smart Parking (PSP) app since its implementation in August this year.

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman, Jagdeep Singh Deo said that between August and November this year, Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) had collected nearly RM150,000 in parking fees through the PSP’s e-payment function.

“(However) we have not reached a median of (PSP) users because as of now, we are still using the app concurrently with the (paper-based parking) coupons.

“We have a monthly average of around RM500,000 in collection through (parking) coupons on Penang Island,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Jagdeep said the use of e-payment for parking fees in Penang would significantly increase after the end of 2019 when the parking coupons would no longer be available for purchase.

“After the coupons cease to be used, PSP use will continue to rise,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep also said that the PSP, alongside with three other state projects, would be proposed to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for the implementation of 5G network.

According to him, the three other projects included the close-circuit television cameras and analytics on Penang Island, the flood control water-level warning system (Spark) in Seberang Perai, and street lighting in Bayan Lepas.

“We look forward to MCMC’s evaluation in selecting our projects for the 5G demonstration as Penang is well-prepared with the Smart City Initiative,” he said. — Bernama