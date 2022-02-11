More international students applied to pursue PhD in M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of applications received from international students to pursue a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Malaysia has increased despite the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in the last two years.

Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), in a statement today, said a total of 11,661 applications were received in 2021 for international PhD students to study in Malaysian public and private institutions.

“It almost doubled compared with the year before (2020). Previously, only 6,348 applications were received,” it said.

In 2019, a total of 6,173 applications were received from students wishing to pursue a PhD.

EMGS said Malaysian higher education institutions offer a wide range of courses, including social science and humanities subjects, such as law, in addition to education and general programmes.

“This is likely to be a factor in drawing international students to pursue their postgraduate studies in Malaysia,” it said.

-Bernama