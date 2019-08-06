More locals wanted on open deck buses

KUALA LUMPUR: The operator of the KL Hop-On Hop-Off bus service wants more locals to take its open-deck double-decker buses on city tours.

Elang Wah Sdn Bhd head of operations Mohd Fazrudi Mohd Rohdzi said today statistics showed that 90% of its passengers were foreigners.

Mohd Fazrudi attributed this to the misconception that the buses were only for foreigners.

“We want to change the mindset that our buses are for foreigners only.

“In fact everyone, including locals, can hop on,“ he told a press conference hosted by the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta).

The press conference was called to announce details of Matta Fair September 2019.

KL Hop-On Hop-Off is partnering with Matta to boost domestic tourism.

In conjunction with the fair, KL Hop-On Hop-Off is offering discounts on tickets sold during the festival.

MyKad holders will pay only RM15 for a ticket, down from the normal price of RM25.

Foreigners who carry the i-Card get to buy a ticket at RM35, instead of the normal RM50, while a child only pays RM20.

Foreigners without i-Cards will be charged RM45 per ticket, down from the normal price of RM55.

Mohd Fazrudi said the target was to sell at least 5,000 tickets during the Matta Fair.

“In the previous fair, we managed to sell 2,500 tickets,“ he said.

KL Hop-On Hop-Off is also offering combo packages to places of interest.

Tickets for the Combo 1 – Your Batu Caves Shuttle and KL City of Light Tour – is RM80 each.

For Combo 2, which is the Your Batu Caves Shuttle + Putrajaya Night Bridge Tour, it is RM145 per person.

For individuals who wish to go on just one destination on the Combo tours, ticket prices range from RM35 to RM120 for adults and RM15 to RM65 for children.

Tickets can be purchased at KL Hop-On Hop-Off kiosks at Bukit Bintang and Sungei Wang Plazas, through authorised agents or online at www.myhoponhopoff.com.

Those who purchase tickets online get an addition RM5 off.

Matta secretary Nigel Wong said the next Matta fair would see 1,399 booths showcasing various travel products.

He does not expect the departure tax to have a big impact on outbound travel.

“This will be offset by the value of the packages on offer at the fair,“ he said.

Matta CEO Phua Tai Neng said visitors should opt for public transport when visiting the fair.

The fair will be held at the Putra World Trade Centre here from Sept 6 to Sept 8.