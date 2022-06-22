More mobile shops for people to buy goods at lower prices: Saarani

IPOH: The state government will add more trucks to be used as mobile shops for Yayasan Bina Upaya Darul Ridzuan to enable the people to obtain daily necessities at a lower price, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

He said the state government is aware of the people’s needs especially the less fortunate, thus it was necessary to increase the number of trucks as well as the frequency of operations to help them cope with the uncertain price of essential goods.

“Perak will tackle (the price increase issue) by providing mobile stores from one location to another to allow people to buy necessities at a rate of five to 10 per cent cheaper than the market price.

“Many have requested for the number of trucks and operations frequency increased. It used to be once a month, but now they are asking twice a month,” he told reporters after attending a programme with the Malaysian Council of Former Elected Representatives (Mubarak) and UMNO Veterans today. - Bernama