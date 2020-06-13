More mosques, surau to reopen soon, says Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: More mosques and surau will be allowed to open their doors to the public for congregational prayers soon, according to Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

This is after several mosques in the Federal Territory, which were given the green light to host prayers at partial capacity beginning yesterday, showed very positive response as far as compliance is concerned.

Ismail Sabri said based on monitoring conducted by the police, all the Muslim places of worship had complied fully with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government.

“This is also the case for mosques in several other states which have allowed congregational prayers. I would like to thank the police for ensuring the situation is under control, and also to mosque committees and those attending prayers for abiding by the SOPs.

“I am confident that with such a compliance, more mosques and surau nationwide will be allowed to reopen,” he said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

“Inshaallah (God willing), I will discuss with the minister in charge of religion to reopen more mosques and surau in the federal territory and to discuss with other states to provide more flexibility,” he added.

On Thursday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri announced that all mosques and surau in green zones in the Federal Territory would be allowed to reopen for Friday prayers and other obligatory prayers.

This is after the matter was consented to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

However, mosques and surau can only accommodate one-third of the prayer hall’s capacity to ensure social distancing.

Dzulkifli had also said that religious authorities in other states would be allowed to decide and make considerations on the guidelines and suggestions for congregational prayers.

Other than the Federal Territory, states like Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Kedah and Sarawak have also allowed communal prayers with limited capacity.

For the record, states have autonomy over Islamic matters.

The allowing of congregational prayers is part of further easing of restrictions under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which started on June 10.