WITH a series of positive cases of Covid-19 infection detected at five malls in the Klang Valley, we could be dealing with the risk of a new wave among urban dwellers who are mainly Malaysians.

It is assuring to know that the affected four malls in Kuala Lumpur and one in Selangor have taken appropriate preventive measures, such as sanitisation of the affected areas in the premises and having exposed employees tested and in self-quarantine.

Nevertheless, the fact that the spread of the virus has reached these areas, which are frequented regularly, is cause for concern.

Given that there is the possibility of a superspreader in our midst, the threat of new urban clusters is a menacing possibility.

Retail transactions at brick-and-mortar outlets are one of the revenue generators for domestic economy. Being one of the most vibrant industries, a drag on retail sales will affect our economic recovery during this pandemic.

A fall in shopper traffic will lead to a massive fall in ring-in sales for retailers. A retail sales contraction, in turn, will lead to a slump in this sector if the negative effect is prolonged.

As it is now, retail sales have been lacklustre especially in bigger purchases including kitchen appliances, let alone branded goods. Malaysians have remained conservative in their spending.

The Retail Group Malaysia (RGM) said the market has turned into a “bloodbath” as retail sales fell 30.9% in the second quarter of this year, making this period the worst in 33 years.

“With consideration of the latest growth revisions and market conditions, RGM has revised the retail sales growth rate for the whole year from negative 8.7% to negative 9.3%. This is the fourth revision in the annual growth rate of Malaysia’s retail industry,” RGM said in a statement recently.

We have just launched a Buy Malaysian Products campaign to boost the retail market at brick-and-mortar outlets and on online platforms.

This bid to spur the retail sector nationwide could take a blow with the detection of positive cases at malls.

According to the December 2019 Preliminary Report on Wholesale and Retail Trade Census by the Statistics Department, the Malaysian retail trade had 870,814 paid full-time and part time employees in 2018.

We need to ensure enough footfall at malls for continued revival of the livelihoods of retail business operators and their employees.

More stringent checks by the authorities to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures at malls can be expected now.