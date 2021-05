PETALING JAYA: Exactly a year ago, National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique claimed that the effort by all parties to fight the Covid-19 war had brought Malaysians together.

Today, her words ring hollow, according to two Malaysian Armed Forces veterans, one of whom is also president of the Persatuan Promosi Harmoni Malaysia (Association for the Promotion of Harmony in Malaysia).

They believe that while Malaysians continue to work together to take on an invisible enemy, they remain divided along racial, religious and political lines.

National Patriots Association (Patriots) president Brig-Gen Datuk Mohd Arshad Mohd Raji recalled that when it first came to light that Covid-19 had spread to Malaysia, everyone pitched in to help.

“Sadly, now that the situation has worsened, I worry that we are more motivated by anger and frustration at the government’s unsatisfactory handling of the situation,” he told theSun.

Unfortunately, he added, some politicians have been responsible for the divisiveness in Malaysian society.

“We have had some people who state that a certain race should come first. This makes me think that the words spoken to promote unity are just rhetoric,” he said.

Worse than that, Arshad said, he does not see the chance that things will change for the better in the near future.

Brig-Gen (R) Datuk Richard Robless, who is Persatuan Promosi Harmoni Malaysia president, said the national motto “Bersatu bertambah mutu” and the principles of the Rukun Negara have largely been ignored.

He said that when certain individuals’ words and deeds deepen the fissures in society, it is incumbent upon the nation’s leaders to act quickly and bring the perpetrators to book.

“In my time in the air force fighting external threats, we were multi-racial in make-up. The daily interaction in training, in sport and in social activities helped to create bonds of comradeship, and friendship amongst all personnel and were hard to break. We were all brothers-in-arms despite our differences,” he pointed out to theSun.

The question now, according to Robless, is whether the government will have the political will to act against anyone using race and religion to cause disharmony.

He said Malaysians have undoubtedly been together in the Covid-19 war “but togetherness does not add up as unity”.

He said the way to address the problem is to ensure that the school syllabus is revamped to include the study of different ethnicities, religions and cultures as well as the contributions of each community in the history and growth of the country.

“Unity has to be nurtured and education is pivotal in the development of a united and just Malaysia. Education is the basis of human and social growth and educators play a significant role in building and moulding the development of our young,” he said.

“Our unity, harmony and stability as a nation is paramount. With the delicate interplay of inter-ethnic relationships, it is the unity and empathy that binds nations, and make them resilient to internal and external challenges,” he added.

Taking war as an example, he said if the military is divided for whatever reason whilst in the throes of war, the nation will suffer grievously.

Founder president of Persatuan Promosi Harmoni Malaysia Adam Mohd Ibrahim believes any war will invariably be more difficult to handle if the people are disunited.

“Racism, being absolutely abhorred in the tenets of Islam, should have no place especially in a Muslim-majority nation. Sadly, this is not the case here,” he told theSun.

“It is up to the rakyat to show the way to unity. This can be done through educational and awareness programmes as well as activities that foster goodwill and unity, starting with our schools and educational institutions,” he suggested.