More nurses to be stationed at HSI to ease workload: Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Health (KKM) will consider increasing the number of nurses at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here to ease the workload at the hospital, says Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said he had held a meeting with Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on the matter and that the increase would be able to better accommodate the high number of patients.

“This is while waiting for the number of patients to normalise when the new hospital in Pasir Gudang is ready to open in late 2024,“ Onn Hafiz said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Following a surprise visit to HSI today, Onn Hafiz said the state government had approved an allocation of RM500,000 to build more parking spaces within the hospital area, while RM95,000 was approved to replace the polycarbonate roof in front of the hospital lobby which was torn off due to the storm last Sunday.

He said patients and visitors would also have a more comfortable experience with the addition of chairs costing RM75,000.

Last Friday (Aug 12), Khairy was reported to have said that the under-construction Pasir Gudang Hospital was 40 per cent complete and expected to be fully built by November 2024. - Bernama