More Orang Asli want to be vaccinated now — KPLB

KUALA LUMPUR: The total number of Orang Asli who agreed to receive Covid-19 vaccination has increased to 26,469, which was about 11,000 more compared to two weeks ago, said Rural Development Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said the significant improvement of about 40 percent followed the setting up of the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) Covid-19 Task Force on June 4 with the aim of encouraging members of the community to register as vaccine recipients.

“To date, about 103,428 Orang Asli have received the manual registration form and from the total, 58,291 Orang Asli have submitted their forms,” he told a media conference after inspecting a vaccination centre (PPV) for Orang Asli at Gombak Orang Asli Hospital (HOAG) today.

During the visit, 60 Orang Asli in Selangor comprising 27 Tok Batin as well as 33 senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD) received their Pfizer vaccine jabs at the PPV.

Commenting further on the registration of Orang Asli as vaccine recipients, Abdul Rahman said the acceptance of vaccine shots among Tok Batin played an important role to boost the confidence of the community to register.

“We will continue to raise vaccination awareness among them and as such we have promoted their icon, the Tok Batins who have been vaccinated earlier today...I am confident the Tok Batin will play an important role in getting more members of the community to register,” he said.

In this regard, Abdul Rahman said KPLB has planned to move into Orang Asli villages to assist the Health Ministry ( MOH) in dispensing Covid-19 vaccine as called by the Tok Batin.

“KPLB is working to provide clear information and fend off inaccurate information on Covid-19 vaccination on social media among the rural community,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tok Batin of Kampung Tun Abdul Razak in Kuala Kubu Baru, Hulu Selangor, Asu Dollah who received his vaccine shot today said he felt more confident in warding off Covid-19 infection after getting the jab.

I will explain to the people in the village not to be afraid to receive the vaccine and not to believe the myths in WhatsAapp application.

Another Tok Batin in Kampung Kuala Pangsun in Hulu Langat, Selangor, Andak Pendek said he was really looking forward to the vaccine injection because he often meet people and went out to town for his daily chores.

According to a JAKOA report, a total of 82 Orang Asli have been infected with Covid-19 in the country, while the community recorded death three cases to date. — Bernama