More people evacuated in Terengganu due to floods

KUALA TERENGGANU: The flood situation in Terengganu worsens with the number of evacuees having increased to 1,622 people from 506 families as at 8 am today, from 950 people (327 families) last night.

Three more flood relief centres have been opened to cater for the increase in evacuees, bringing the total number of flood relief centres to be opened in the three flood-affected districts in the state, namely Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman and Setiu to 19.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, Hulu Terengganu still records the highest number of evacuees, totalling 1,161 people at nine relief centres, from 645 people last night , followed by Kemaman with 448 people, from 292 people last night,also at nine relief centres.

In Setiu, 13 people from three families have been evacuated to a relief centre in the district.

The Drainage and irrigation Department (DID), in the same portal, stated that the water level at all the main flood assessment points in the state has yet to reach the danger mark.

However, the reading at some rivers has exceeded the warning level such as Sungai Besut and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu; Sungai Dungun, Sungai Kemaman, Sungai Marang, Sungai Setiu and Sungai Nerus. — Bernama