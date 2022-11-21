More PH leaders spotted at Seri Pacific after BN media conference

PETALING JAYA: More Pakatan Harapan leaders were spotted at Seri Pacific Hotel following Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s press conference held earlier today.

Rafizi Ramli and Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution were also spotted in pictures making rounds on social media.

Parti Bangsa Malaysia president Larry Sng and his father Chee Hua are in the vicinity as well. Sng retained the Julau seat on Saturday. His party is not part of BN or Harapan.

Also seen at Seri Pacific Hotel were PKR lawmakers Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil.