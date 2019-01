KUALA LUMPUR: The people’s perception of safety can be enhanced by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) interacting more with the public, says Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said by interacting with the people, members of the security forces could explain the actions that have been taken to reduce the crime rate in the country.

“There are many criminal cases being featured primarily on social media, this indirectly affects the community to feel unsafe. Hence, RMP should increase interaction with the community in an effort to improve the public perception of safety,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the police also need to implement the recommendations proposed by the study conducted by an independent body to be appointed in order to restore public perception of safety.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that RMP would appoint an independent body to study the level of public perception.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun was reported to have said that although the national crime index dropped each year, the people’s perception of safety was not yet at a satisfactory level. — Bernama