ISKANDAR PUTERI: More industrial vaccination centres (PPVIN) for the transportation sector will be opened to expedite inoculation for frontline workers in the sector.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the new PPVIN locations are in Pahang, Terengganu, Perak and Selangor.

He said the matter had been approved by the National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), adding that the opening of more PPVIN would benefit a total of 54,000 workers in the transportation sector.

“On June 25, six PPVIN for the transportation sector have started operating to provide Covid-19 vaccination to frontline workers in the sector.

“In the first phase, a total of 55,000 frontline workers involving the land, air and maritime transport sectors, especially in the Klang Valley, will receive their Covid-19 vaccine shots,” he told reporters after the opening of PPVIN for maritime and logistics sector workers at Tanjung Pelepas Port (PTP) here today.

Wee said the first PPVIN set up for transport sector workers was at Port Klang, followed by PPVIN at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Putra Heights LRT Station, KL Sentral, South Cheras Rapid Bus Complex and RedQ.

On the opening of PPVIN at PTP which starts today until Oct 11, he said about 27,000 frontline workers in the maritime and logistics sector, including personnel from Tanjung Pelepas Port, Tanjung Langsat Port and Johor Port, would receive their Covid-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, Wee said the majority of e-hailing taxi drivers and p-hailing riders registered through the MySejahtera application have received have received their Covid-19 vaccine shots or vaccination appointment dates.

He said the ministry had also submitted the name of 129,267 taxi and e-hailing drivers as well as 73,394 p-hailing riders for the vaccination process.

Wee said as of July 29, about 79 percent of taxi and e-hailing drivers had received their vaccines or vaccination appointment dates, while around 71 percent of p-hailing riders had been vaccinated. — Bernama