More public participation needed to ensure success of 100 million tree-planting campaign

DUNGUN: The Terengganu State Forestry Department has called on more people in the state to register with the Greening Malaysia application to ensure the success of the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign 2020-2025.

Its director Roslan Rani said so far, only 58 individuals had registered on the application since the campaign was launched on Jan 5 this year by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“In fact, I believe that 30 to 40 per cent of Terengganu people have at the very least planted one tree in their homes.

“However, due to lack of media coverage, they may not know how to register and miss the opportunity to participate in the campaign,” he told Bernama after a programme to plant saplings in conjunction with the campaign at Taman Rekreasi Kolam Temusu, Taman Uda Paka, here today.

Also present State Syariah Implementation, Education and Higher Education Committee chairman, Satipul Bahri Mamat, who is also Paka assemblyman.

Roslan added that so far, Terengganu has planted a total of 277,665 saplings of various species including Bitangor Laut, Dungun, Tembusu, Kapor.

However, he said the number was still low compared to other states such as Sarawak, Sabah, Pahang and Kedah.

“We have actually exceeded the original target of 250,000 a year. But I believe if more households in the state sign up through the app, we will be able to reach up to 400,000 by the end of this year.

“At the same time, the Forestry Department will strengthen cooperation with government agencies, associations and the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) to obtain information and boost gotong-royong activities to plant trees,” he said. — Bernama