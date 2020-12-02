More reports lodged against preacher

PETALING JAYA: Police reports against a 25-year-old preacher and TV celebrity are mounting as more women come forward with claims of sexual assault.

The man was arrested last week for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman. With seven cases to date, the series of sexual assaults has prompted police to form a special task force to conduct investigations.

In the latest report on Monday, a teacher, also aged 22, claimed she was invited by the suspect to a restaurant in Petaling Jaya purportedly to celebrate his birthday at about 9pm on Oct 22.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faizal said yesterday after the dinner, the suspect invited the victim to his house in Damansara Perdana.

He said although the woman, who teaches at a school in the Klang Valley, initially declined, she agreed to follow the suspect after being persuaded and then forced.

Nik Ezanee said the woman was then raped by the suspect before she was sent home the following day.

He said the preacher also warned the woman not to relate the incident to anyone, causing her to be depressed.

Last Sunday, a 23-year-old college student also made a report against the preacher, claiming he lured her to his house on the pretext of giving her tips on business marketing on Oct 17.

However, the woman ended up being molested and forced to perform oral sex on the suspect.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat yesterday said seven women who fell victim to the suspect have lodged police reports as of Monday.

He said the cases are being investigated for rape, molestation, unnatural sex and causing hurt.

“If there are other victims out there, we urge them to come forward and lodge reports without fear.”

Federal police CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said a police task force has been assigned to handle the alleged sexual attacks on the women, aged between 22 and 26.

He said the women were the suspect’s followers on Instagram.

The suspect was rearrested on Monday for investigations into other cases after a remand order issued against him last week ended.

He was arrested by Shah Alam police last week over the alleged rape of a 23-year-old woman on Sept 11. Days before his arrest, the suspect, who is also a singer and was a participant in a reality show, had lodged a report after the allegations went viral on social media.

He claimed he did not know the women and was being slandered.