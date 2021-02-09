More retail shops allowed to operate, dine-ins at restaurants to begin tomorrow (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Security Council (MKN) has agreed to allow more retail shops to operate and for dine-ins to be allowed at restaurants from tomorrow, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

Ismail Sabri said the decision was made to ensure the sustainability of retail businesses such as clothing and accessories, car accessories, handicrafts, children’s toys, and sports equipment.

“Among the SOPs that need to be complied with is that premises owners must sanitise their respective premises three times a day, require their employees and customers to wear face masks at the premises, and ensure those with temperatures above 37.5 degrees celsius are not allowed to enter.

“Clothing shops need to provide gloves to customers, cosmetics outlets can only carry out retail activities, no ‘testers’ allowed,“ he said during his press conference on the Movement Control Order (PKP) here, today.

On the permission to dine at restaurants, Ismail Sabri said it was limited to two customers per table, and operators must ensure physical distancing is observed at the restaurant and that customers have recorded their details.

He said more details on the SOP can be found on MKN’s website.

Ismail Sabri said for photography services, only one customer and a photographer should be present in the studio, and only photos for passports, visas and licences are allowed to be taken.

Meanwhile, he also announced that the Enhanced Movement Control Order at the Dungun Correctional Centre and staff quarters will end tomorrow.

He said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) had so far screened 128 individuals of which 51 were found Covid-19 positive. However, the number of positive cases in the locality was on the decline, and there are no more samples awaiting results.

He said the EMCO at Kampung Orang Asli Batu 6, Jalan Pahang, Perak will also end tomorrow after the MOH confirmed the last case reported was on Feb 4, and all the screening results were already in.

“The MOH has completed 309 screenings, out of which 27 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded,“ he said.

Another EMCO to end tomorrow is at the Prisoners’ Transit Centre of the Marang Prison in Terengganu.

“To date, the MOH has conducted 76 screening tests out of which 38 positive cases have been recorded.

“All 38 positive cases were placed at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre and close contacts have been isolated and monitored for 14 days,“ he said. -Bernama