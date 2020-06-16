More Sabah assemblymen expected to leave parties, says James

KOTA KINABALU: More state assemblymen from the Sabah government bloc are expected to leave their parties in the near future, claims Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib.

The Sabah government comprises assemblymen from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), the United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (Upko), DAP and PKR.

James, who announced his exit from Upko along with Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus Jury, said more assemblymen would be following suit in the next two days.

“I am confident and believe that more people will be leaving (their parties). We from UPKO have started the ball rolling,“ he told a press conference when announcing his exit from Upko at Limus’ residence in Jalan Pintas, Penampang, near here yesterday.

James said they were also ready to support former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman to lead the state government in the event the latter received enough support from others in the assembly.

Meanwhile, Sabah Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said politics in the state was dynamic, and he did not rule out the possibility of assemblymen or MPs from the state government bloc leaving their parties.

Warisan information chief Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, on the other hand, said despite the two departures, the Sabah government was still standing strong with 45 seats in the assembly, and expressed confidence that the assemblymen in the bloc would remain steadfast.

“Their (James and Limus) decision to leave the Upko and no longer support the Sabah government is no surprise to us, but we respect it nonetheless,“ he said in a statement here last night.

Currently, the Warisan-led state government has 45 seats including four appointed assemblymen while the opposition has 20 seats including one appointed. The Sabah assembly currently has 65 seats including five appointed assemblymen, with 33 seats forming a simple majority.

The government bloc comprises Warisan with 31 seats, DAP (six), Upko (two), PKR (two) and four appointed assemblymen. The opposition bloc comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) with nine seats, Parti Bersatu Sabah (four), STAR (three), Independent (two), Umno (one) and one appointed assemblyman. - Bernama