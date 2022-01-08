More service centres join auto discount voucher initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 1,800 service centres and workshops have so far registered to participate in the Keluarga Malaysia Automotive Discount Voucher initiative aimed at helping flood victims, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said.

He said they comprise about 1,100 car service centres and 700 motorcycle workshops.

“The government continues to increase the number of service centres and workshops involved, especially for motorcycles by adding service centres and workshops registered at the local and district authority levels.

“This is to make it easier for people affected by the floods to take advantage of the automotive discount voucher,” the minister said in conjunction with the Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia registration exercise by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in Jalan Duta here today.

When the discount vouchers of up to RM1,000 for repair or replacement of private passenger vehicles were announced yesterday (Jan 7), nearly 20 automotive companies with a network of more than 1,000 registered service centres nationwide had agreed to join the initiative.

Tengku Zafrul also stressed that affected vehicle owners do not need to make any application. If their vehicles were damaged due to the floods, they may redeem the voucher at the registered service centres or authorised dealer of the respective automotive companies.

The reduction in repair costs will be enjoyed by direct deduction from the total cost of repairs or the cost of replacing new vehicles through invoices issued by service centres and authorised dealers.

The deadline for claiming the Keluarga Malaysia Automotive Discount Voucher is March 31, 2022.

“Flood victims can already start making claims from authorised service centres or distributors and registered workshops to avoid any inconvenience,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul also said the government would continue to be committed to ensuring holistic assistance to Keluarga Malaysia with the Keluarga Malaysia Automotive Discount Voucher initiative, especially those affected by the floods so that their lives can return to normal as soon as possible.

The government has secured the cooperation of automotive companies which offer a discount of at least 25 per cent on repair work as well as free towing service for flood-affected vehicles.

“In this case, I thank Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) and Proton Holdings Bhd for offering a 50 per cent discount on the cost of spare parts.

“Perodua has also offered free labour cost. This is the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia that should be emulated,” noted Tengku Zafrul. — Bernama