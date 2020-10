PETALING JAYA: A lack of specialists at government hospitals has led to a delay in the training of housemen, said Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Datuk Prof Dr M. Subramaniam.

He has proposed that the number of specialists be increased to reduce the waiting time for housemanship.

“It takes about 10 years to become a specialist. The government provides a four-year contract to doctors, two years for housemanship and two years as a medical officer,” he told theSun.

“After that, if there are available slots, the individual continues to serve in government service and moves on to become a specialist.

“MMA has urged the government to extend the contracts of those who have expressed interest in becoming specialists.”

Subramaniam said although there are many private hospitals in the country, such training cannot be done there because patients will not accept it.

The government should consider “parallel pathway training” for a doctor to become a specialist, adding that local doctors should be allowed to get their specialist training abroad, he said.

Subramaniam pointed out that the government has to face a financial burden in providing placements to train housemen and doctors.

He added more and more parents are encouraging their children to take up other courses after learning about the difficulties faced by graduates in completing their housemanship and becoming medical officers.

He said MMA is not an authority but an association that works closely with the government and the Health Ministry to address problems faced by doctors.

Malaysia has about 5,000 medical students graduating every year and this has helped the country to achieve a ratio of one doctor to 450 people, which is better than World Health Organisation guidelines.

There is an unequal distribution of doctors because many do not want to serve in rural areas, citing family and aged parents as some of the reasons. The problem is worse in rural areas in Sabah and Sarawak, Subramaniam said.

He suggested that highly skilled doctors be sent to serve in rural areas.