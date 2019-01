KUANTAN: The Department of Statistics’ surveys on income, household expenditure and basic needs will be able to identify the requirements of the B40 (bottom 40% income earners) in a more effective way.

Chief statistician, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, said the results of the survey can illustrate the various scenarios periodically taking place in the society, such as economic developments, from time to time.

“We can get the data on low, middle and high income earners through the surveys, and whether the needy are getting any benefits, so we can get a better picture of the situation before making improvements,” said Mohd Uzir to reporters after the opening ceremony of Income Survey, Household Household Expenditure and Basic Facilities Kick-Off 2019 at Kampung Padang, here today.

Mohd Uzir added that this year’s survey will also include the effects of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on members of the public.

According to Mohd Uzir, the country’s data standards are of international quality, where it follows the standards set by the United Nations (UN).

“It is also a heartening fact that more than ten countries have come to learn the methods of survey and statistics from us,” he added. — Bernama