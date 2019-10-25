More than 10,000 cartons of smuggled cigarettes seized from M’sia-registered trucks

SINGAPORE: More than 10,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from two Malaysia-registered cargo trucks at the Tuas checkpoint here yesterday.

Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the first case detected at around 5.15am involved a cargo truck carrying a consignment declared as printer parts.

“A total of 5,044 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden amongst boxes of printer parts,” it said in its latest Facebook update today.

About four hours later, ICA said, another cargo truck carrying a consignment declared as tissue paper was found to have 5,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden amongst kitchen towels and toilet rolls.

Both Malaysian drivers, aged 27 and 37, were handed over to the Singapore Customs for further investigations, it said.

ICA noted that the total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the two cases amounted to about S$857,750 and S$63,240 respectively.

“Investigations are ongoing,” it added. — Bernama