KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded a total of 10,321 road accidents so far as part of Ops Selamat.

Inspector-General of Police Secretariat Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said statistics compiled by the federal police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT) showed that 38 people suffered serious injuries and 82 others suffered light injuries.

Over 100 people have been killed in road crashes during the operation.

Selangor recorded the highest number of accidents at 3,048 cases, followed by Johor (1,594) and Kuala Lumpur (1,350), from May 29 to June 3.

Selangor also recorded the highest number of fatal accidents at 17, followed by Johor Perak (13) and Perak (10).

Kuala Lumpur, had only one fatal case, with one dead.

JSPT had also issued 146,408 summonses for various traffic offences during 1,898 road operations conducted throughout the country.

A total of 252 break-ins were recorded in the first six days of the operation, involving houses (155), shops (53), offices (28), factories (7), and stores (6).

Op Selamat 15 will end on June 12.