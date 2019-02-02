More than 10 companies are being monitored: Kula Segaran

IPOH: The Human Resources Ministry is monitoring more than 10 companies for violating the Employment Act against its foreign workers, according to its minister M. Kula Segaran.

Without revealing the name of the companies, the minister said employers should treat their foreign workers as well as they treat their Malaysian workers.

He said this to reporters here today after presenting financial aid to the 26 villagers of Kampung Tai Lee in Buntong whose houses were damaged by the storm on Jan 6.

Meanwhile, commenting on the strike by 2,000 Nepalese workers of a rubber glove factory in Sepang last Tuesday, Kula Segaran said the ministry, through its investigations, had identified WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd as having committed at least 42 labour offences based since August last year.

“We have at least 42 cases against this company including providing terrible condition for their workers. The ministry will take action against any companies who breach the laws.

“In this particular WRP case, the company paid the local workers because they can go to the Labour Department to lodge a report if they were not paid, but these foreign workers, they can’t go and this is not fair,” he said.

Yesterday, The Labour Department in a statement said the investigations carried out also found that the company, WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd, have committed other labour offences including not paying overtime, unfair pay cuts and wrongful working hours during break and public holidays. — Bernama