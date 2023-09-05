More than 10 statements recorded over alleged bullying of RMAF trainees

KUANTAN: Police have recorded more than 10 statements as part of their investigations into alleged bullying of trainees at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base here.

Outgoing Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the statements included those from five trainees who claim to have been bullied and six trainees implicated in the incidents.

“They were called up for their statements soon after we received reports. No arrests have been made so far and all parties including RMAF are cooperating in the police probe.

“We are trying to get as many witnesses as possible, including the supervisor of the trainees. We will refer the case to the deputy public prosecutor after wrapping up our probe,“ he told a press conference after a special assembly in conjunction with the change of the Pahang police chief here today.

Ramli, who has held the post since June 2021, has been appointed as the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director (CCID) effective this month and will be replaced by Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman.

Ramli had earlier confirmed that four more RMAF trainees had lodged reports claiming to be victims of bullies after a woman’s allegations about her younger brother being bullied at the air base had gone viral on social media recently.

At the ceremony, Ramli also presented the Pahang police chief’s certificates of appreciation to 43 police personnel and seven members of the public. - Bernama