More than 1,000 jobs up for grabs at Labuan’s JaminKerja Carnival

LABUAN: At least 1,000 job opportunities are on offer at the first Jaminkerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Mini Carnival at the Labuan Financial Park Complex here today.

Sabah Social Security Organisation (Socso) director Dr Mohd Ali Hindia said the job opportunities are from 12 employers in the various service sectors.

“We hope job seekers in this duty-free island will take this opportunity to find employment. Come with the relevant documents for the interview session,” he said at the carnival today.

He said Sabah Socso’s statistics showed that 7,559 people in Sabah and Labuan had lost their jobs since 2020.

Dr Mohd Ali said 110,038 people have registered for the MYFUTUREJOBs in Sabah and Labuan as of February 2022.

“Of the number, 7,141 obtained employment in 2020, 7,429 in 2021 and 1,255 in the first two months of this year,” he said.

He also said Socso had recorded 43,229 job opportunities in various sectors in Sabah and Labuan. - Bernama