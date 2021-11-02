More than 11,000 employers apply for labour programme to hire foreign workers

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 11,751 employers have applied for the Labour Recalibration Programme in hiring foreign workers, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (pix) told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Hamzah said the ministry has reviewed the applications to hire foreign workers in the manufacturing, construction , agriculture and plantation industries.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 212,926 illegal immigrants had registered since last year to allow them to work as legal foreign workers.

To date, he said a total of 65,484 have registered to work in the manufacturing sector, 122,075 in construction, 12,003 in agriculture and 7,176 in plantations.

“These (numbers) are those who have already registered and are interested to work with any employer who wants to rehire them,“ he said.

He reiterated that in the Return Recalibration Programme, a total of 147,705 illegal immigrants had registered for the programme with the collection of compounds totalling RM71,368,700.

Thus, he said the programme is proven to be successful.

However he said, the government has allowed to hire a total of 32,000 foreign workers for the plantation sector with special exemptions.

He then explained that the decision was made by the Special Committee on Covid-19 Pandemic Management chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Oct 22 after agreeing to the proposed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the entry of foreign workers into Malaysia for permitted sectors.

Hamzah was replying to a question by Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (PH-Tebrau) who wished to know what sectors are allowed to receive new foreign workers, besides the number of foreign workers to be approved for each sector.

“The same SOP will be enforced on all selected sectors and will be approved on a case-by-case basis by the Foreign Workers Committee co-chaired by the Home Minister and the Human Resources Minister,“ he said. — Bernama