More than 12.6m adult population given booster dose as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 53.9 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia, or 12,616,238 individuals, have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW portal, a total of 22,931,979 individuals, or 98 per cent of the adult population, have completed their vaccination, while 23,207,389 individuals, or 99.2 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,792,830 individuals or 88.7 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,870,546 individuals or 91.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 152,358 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, involving 10,471 as first dose, 1,506 second dose and 140,381 booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 64,264,073.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, through a Facebook posting today, stated that the country’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (Ro/Rt) based on yesterday’s daly cases was at 1.39.

Sarawak recorded the highest RT value with 1.68, followed by Perlis 1.65, Sabah (1.59), Labuan (1.51) and Terengganu 1.40.

According to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, 13 deaths dues to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with three in Selangor, two cases each in Kelantan, Perak and Sabah, while Kedah, Penang, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur with one death each. — Bernama