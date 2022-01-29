More than 13,600 MEDAC entrepreneurs affected by floods

SUNGAI BESAR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development (MEDAC) has identified more than 13,600 MEDAC entrepreneurs who were affected by the floods last December.

Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the entrepreneurs are among those who will receive assistance in form of aids and business grants as agreed in the previous Cabinet meeting.

“We are in the midst of gathering information on MEDAC entrepreneurs who were involved in the floods which we hope will be completed next month, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob might be making an announcement (on the type of assistance to be given to MEDAC entrepreneurs) in March,“ he said.

Noh said this during a press conference after officiating the Keluarga Malaysia Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Programme (PUKKM) 2022 here, today.

He said the ministry has been engaging with hawker associations, small and medium enterprises and chambers of commerce to identify MEDAC entrepreneurs affected by the floods.

Apart from that, he said the ministry -- through the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional), SME Bank and Bank Rakyat, among others -- will also be conducting a study on the affected customers.

Noh added that the ministry will also liaise with the local authorities to get information on premises and shops affected by the disaster.

Earlier on, the minister said the PUKKM was his ministry’s outreach programme to provide information to both the public and entrepreneurs on the government’s programmes and assistance for those who are in need.

He said the programme is part of MEDAC’s engagement efforts, adding that aside from a sales carnival, the programme also features dialogue sessions where entrepreneurs can highlight the issues that they face which would help the ministry to improve on its services. — Bernama