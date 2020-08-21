More than 14,000 people quarantined after returning from overseas

PETALING JAYA: As many as 14,391 individuals returned from overseas from July 24 to Aug 20 and have been placed at 66 hotels and five public learning institutes, said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) in a press statement today.

He also said they returned from 32 countries, namely the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, Holland, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand and the United States of America.

Besides that, the police conducted 327 checks on individuals undergoing mandatory home quarantine and it was found that all abided by standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Ismail Sabri also said enforcement officers of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry conducted 1,103 checks on adherence to SOPs and found that 1,089 premises abided by the SOPs, 13 were given advice, and one premises was issued a warning for not adhering to the SOPs.

“There was also enough food supply for all, and it can cater to the needs of the people in the country,“ he said.

He added that 86 people were arrested for violating the recovery movement control order.

Of that number, 77 were issued compounds while nine individuals were remanded.