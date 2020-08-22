More than 15,000 overseas returnees quarantined

PETALING JAYA: Some 15,174 individuals have been quarantined at 69 hotels and five public learning institutes in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu and Labuan after returning from overseas, from July 24 to Aug 21.

“From that number, 43 individuals have been sent to hospitals for treatment, and 7,469 individuals have been discharged from quarantine and allowed to return home,“ said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix), in a press statement today.

He added that they returned from 32 countries, namely the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, Holland, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand and the United States of America.

Ismail Sabri also said enforcement officers of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry conducted 1,536 checks on adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and found that 1,529 premises abided by the SOPs, six were given advice, and one premises owner was issued a warning for not adhering to SOPs.

“There is also enough food supply for all, and can cater to the needs of the people in the country,“ he said.

He also said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) conducted checks on 11 construction sites in the whole of Malaysia involving 35 enforcement officers.

“Checks have found that nine sites abide by the SOPs, one did not adhere to SOPs and has been issued a warning while one site is not operating,“ he said.

He added that 86 people were arrested for violating the recovery movement control order. Of that number, 75 people were issued compounds while 11 were remanded.

“Among the violations include failure to provide tools for entry and exit (30), not wearing face masks (2), being involved in activities that have crowds which made social distancing difficult (53) and one who is an illegal foreigner,“ he added.