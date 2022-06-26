More than 16m adults in Malaysia given the Covid-19 booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 16,137,205 adults or 68.6 per cent of their population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, a total of 23,012,251 individuals or 97.8 per cent of the same population have completed the Covid-19 vaccination, while 23,289,632 adults or 99 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,910,021 of them or 93.5 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination, while 2,998,844 of them or 96.4 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, for children between five and 11 years-old, a total of 1,744,485 individuals or 49.2 per cent of their population have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 1,337,102 children or 37.7 per cent have completed the vaccination.

Yesterday, a total of 10,645 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, involving 848 as first dose, 9,113 as second dose and 684 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 71,214,563.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, no death due to Covid-19 was reported yesterday (Saturday). - Bernama